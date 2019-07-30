Lennar (LEN) Holder Thiel Macro Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose; Highvista Strategies Holds Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA)

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 157.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.16. About 2.44 million shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.12M for 9.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco owns 1.43M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Macquarie Group Incorporated has 28,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset owns 475,636 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. California-based Covington has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jnba Financial stated it has 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Investec Asset Limited owns 470,385 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 7,500 shares. 86,453 are owned by Eaton Vance Management. Qs Ltd reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Affinity Invest Ltd Co reported 0.52% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Victory Management has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 60,323 shares. Farmers Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 63 shares. Covalent Prtnrs Limited Co holds 33,400 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1.67 million shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $27.62 million activity. CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90M worth of stock. 263 shares valued at $36,979 were sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. 33,670 shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M, worth $4.72M. RUTHERFORD BILL B also sold $5.24M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Tuesday, February 12. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17M worth of stock or 8,368 shares. Shares for $64,807 were sold by Reiner Deborah M on Friday, February 1.