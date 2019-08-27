Lennar (LEN) Holder Smead Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Wbi Investments Has Upped Its Holding in Umpqua Hldgs (UMPQ) by $499,600

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (UMPQ) by 57.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 31,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 85,152 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 53,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 30,103 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 20C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 22C; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 84,711 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 73,672 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $65.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,686 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 38,124 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,594 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Raymond James And Assocs reported 171,032 shares stake. At Bankshares has 44,005 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs holds 0.04% or 40,795 shares. Wesbanco Bancshares owns 13,381 shares. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 64,962 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 3,708 shares. Sanders Capital Lc owns 2.8% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 11.82M shares. Pointstate Cap Lp has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 110,000 are held by Avalon Global Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 467,138 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech holds 0% or 4,957 shares in its portfolio.

