Lennar (LEN) Holder Smead Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $692,860 as Stock Value Declined; Focused Investors Increased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $404,000; Valuation Rose

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.69. About 7.20 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Signs Contract to Implement Black Knight’s LoanSphere Empower for Home Equity Originations; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 ADJUSTED EXPENSE OF ABOUT $63B, INCLUDING THE $1.2B IMPACT OF THE REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA; 17/05/2018 – J.P.Morgan Bring Alternative Investments to More Investors (Video); 30/05/2018 – VODACOM MAY LOSE 1B RAND REV. AS CELL C MOVES TO MTN: JPMORGAN; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Amoroso Says Trade Rhetoric Is a Headwind for Equities Near-Term (Video); 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $50.73. About 2.24M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 21,100 shares to 652,600 shares, valued at $187.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund stated it has 65,098 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 1.11% or 2.10M shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Commerce owns 376,637 shares. Grisanti Ltd Com holds 685 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation stated it has 6.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridgeway Management holds 0.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 179,445 shares. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Services has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sit Inv Assoc invested in 0.81% or 251,748 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership owns 3.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 350,287 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 44,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Advsrs, Alabama-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Jp Marvel Advisors Ltd Llc holds 132,722 shares or 4.35% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 5,465 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Glob Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 9,400 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,725 shares. Capital has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 227,844 were reported by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Luxor Group Limited Partnership accumulated 590,000 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Tortoise Investment Lc holds 1,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 516,202 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs stated it has 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Senator Invest Group Limited Partnership invested in 1.11% or 1.00 million shares. Mufg Americas Holdings invested in 0% or 1,215 shares. 1.09M are owned by First Manhattan Co. 136,932 were reported by Montgomery Investment Mgmt. Moreover, Grp Inc has 0.11% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

