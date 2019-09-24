Lennar (LEN) Holder Ruffer Llp Has Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; Scripps Ew (SSP) Shares Declined While Litespeed Management Boosted Its Stake

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 77.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 35,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 10,252 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496,000, down from 45,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 2.68 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Board Appoints Stuart Miller Executive Chaiman; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Scripps Ew (SSP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 43,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 483,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 439,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps Ew for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.23. About 557,197 shares traded or 36.09% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 826,800 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 19,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,049 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold LEN shares while 166 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.81 million for 10.40 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.