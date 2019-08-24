Lennar (LEN) Holder Rafferty Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $773,661; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Cut by $203.60 Million Its Position

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 15,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 52,465 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 68,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.41 million shares traded or 2.64% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Diane Bessette Elected Chief Financial Officer and Will Continue as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $164.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR, PARIS AÉROPORT PASSENGER TRAFFIC HAS INCREASED BY 2.3%, WITH A TOTAL OF 31.5 MILLION PASSENGERS; 04/04/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 241K in February vs. 205K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4,198 shares to 23,492 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 262,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.33M were reported by Long Pond Capital Lp. 82,358 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 4,692 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management stated it has 21,373 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 56,500 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc reported 64,316 shares. 417,669 were accumulated by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company. 6,701 are held by American Money Ltd Liability Corporation. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pointstate Cap LP invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tarbox Family Office reported 453 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 51,691 shares. Mngmt Of Virginia Lc reported 0.31% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Keybank National Association Oh invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 464,247 shares.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $418.61M for 9.70 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Business Services Earnings on Jul 31: SPOT, NLSN. ADP, APTV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Touching Base After Automatic Data Processing’s Mixed Quarter – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian non-farm payroll employment rose by 30,400 in June – ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.