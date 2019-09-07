Lennar (LEN) Holder Premier Asset Managment Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 6,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 242,079 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.88 million, down from 248,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 1.58M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Beckwitt CEO in Management Shuffle; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 6,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 74,017 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.03M, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04M shares traded or 13.50% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,062 shares to 28,483 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,444 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $409.45M for 9.85 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 47,629 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Strs Ohio invested in 42,559 shares. Natixis owns 133,354 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Liability has 0.99% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 32,295 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 9,472 shares. Hodges Cap Incorporated reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Butensky Cohen Security accumulated 35,215 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.02 million shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated reported 22.75 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Llc holds 43,267 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 5,503 shares. 71,390 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Waterfront Capital Limited Com has 1.34% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 172,263 shares.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $882.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 49,000 shares to 312,546 shares, valued at $37.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,971 shares, and cut its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 363,183 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Cadence Comml Bank Na has 16,268 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1.33M shares. Iberiabank reported 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 9,788 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has 2.14 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.06% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Destination Wealth owns 211 shares. Legacy Private Tru reported 0.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 389 shares. Linscomb & Williams accumulated 26,192 shares. Fiera Capital holds 259,717 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Trust Department owns 50 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kcm Invest Ltd Company has 0.34% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).