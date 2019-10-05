Lennar (LEN) Holder Long Pond Capital LP Cut Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Heronetta Management LP Decreased Position as Share Value Rose

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 7,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 228,498 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.62 million, down from 235,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 327,717 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 33.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 768,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.54 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 4.53M shares traded or 34.34% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Finance Ltd holds 78,753 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Botty Invsts Limited Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Colony Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Noesis Capital Mangement reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.19% or 10.43M shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tortoise Advisors Limited Company owns 15.53 million shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 3,126 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Incorporated accumulated 189,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,051 shares. Spectrum Management Grp holds 0.04% or 2,162 shares in its portfolio. 19,235 were reported by Endurance Wealth Management. Cwm Ltd Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,497 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advsrs stated it has 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 32,506 were reported by Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68M for 15.14 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

