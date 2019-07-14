Lennar (LEN) Holder Gmt Capital Has Increased Position by $1.44 Million; Psagot Investment House LTD Decreased Its Biogen Ide(Biib (BIIB) Holding as Shares Declined

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Biogen Ide(Biib (BIIB) by 16.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,355 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 7,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Biogen Ide(Biib for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 17/05/2018 – Samsung BioLogics said JV partner Biogen to exercise option by late June; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 30/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Biogen escapes a compulsory license; could Ambien cause racist tweeting?; 14/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Adds Atara Bio, Exits Ablynx, Cuts Biogen; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 29,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 470,346 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.09 million, up from 440,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JON JAFFE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW PRESIDENT OF LENNAR; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 208,100 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 166,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 4,692 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ci Invests accumulated 101,541 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% or 23,871 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 12,502 shares. Advisory Services Networks accumulated 402 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Korea Invest holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 170,900 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 3,708 shares stake. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Dsam (London) Limited invested in 199,062 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Pension holds 0.07% or 382,633 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers Inc reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0.47% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 27 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,459 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 0.2% or 70,100 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated accumulated 10,313 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Company has 228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spectrum Gp Inc accumulated 51 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.61% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 209,805 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com stated it has 81,828 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or stated it has 2.53% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Todd Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.68% or 101,876 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited invested in 0% or 396 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 4,918 shares. Cardinal holds 1.16% or 17,222 shares.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 31,380 shares to 43,380 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KBA) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 482,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Jap(Ewj.

