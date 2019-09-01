Lennar (LEN) Holder E&G Advisors LP Has Cut Position as Stock Value Declined; Riverhead Capital Management Holding in Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Lifted as Stock Value Rose

E&G Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. E&G Advisors Lp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 7,100 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. E&G Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS PRICES CAN GO HIGHER DESPITE HIGHER MORTGAGE RATES; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (PPC) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 33,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 115,500 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 81,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 866,949 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 08/05/2018 – PPC ANNOUNCES SPIN OFF OF LIGNITE-FIRED GENERATION SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC POWER PRODUCER PPC DEHR.AT INVITES INVESTORS TO SUBMIT EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR COAL FIRED UNITS; 12/03/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2018; 17/04/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS ACCEPT GREEK PROPOSAL ALLOWING RIVALS OF GREEK POWER COMPANY PPC DEHr.AT FAIR ACCESS TO LIGNITE-FIRED POWER GENERATION; 15/03/2018 – PPC LTD – COMPANY HAS FINALISED TERMS WHICH WILL GIVE EFFECT TO PPC PHAKAMA TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – JSE: PPC – DETAILED TERMS OF PPC’S TOP-UP BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION AND WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY; 19/04/2018 – ENTERGY SAYS PILGRIM 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 11/04/2018 – PPC SEES S. AFRICAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS BOOSTING DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 17/04/2018 – EU regulators say Greek concessions will aid power utility PPC’s rivals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Smead has invested 3.85% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fjarde Ap accumulated 65,918 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Natixis has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 133,354 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 39,776 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has 11 shares. First Tru Lp reported 0.04% stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York, New York-based fund reported 9,100 shares. Weiss Multi owns 57,199 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Affinity Inv Advsrs Lc has 0.52% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 52,088 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability holds 0% or 4,762 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 12,936 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $408.37M for 9.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 13,450 shares to 47,100 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 38,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,729 shares, and cut its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).