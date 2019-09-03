Lennar (LEN) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Stake by $10.48 Million as Market Value Declined; As Agios Pharmaceu (AGIO) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Boosted Its Position

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55 million, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 1.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Diane Bessette Chief Financial Officer

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceu (AGIO) by 130.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 9,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 16,230 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 7,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.2. About 575,611 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 06/03/2018 Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – AGIOS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.63; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realty Income (NYSE:O) by 10,775 shares to 41,722 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cathay Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 313,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,786 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold AGIO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.93 million shares or 3.47% more from 54.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,280 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 67,988 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. Valley Advisers Inc holds 157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.03% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Barrett Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Creative Planning holds 3,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 157,118 are owned by Alyeska Inv Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Platinum Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO). Paloma Prtn has 14,765 shares. Whittier Communication Of Nevada reported 140 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has 58,449 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors reported 3,431 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 3,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 22,378 shares. Sound Shore Management Ct owns 2.62 million shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. The New York-based Shufro Rose And Ltd Com has invested 1.41% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sterling Cap Management Lc reported 1.14M shares stake. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 4,762 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 87,729 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 58,665 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Lc holds 134,394 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). California State Teachers Retirement holds 467,138 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 3,053 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 69,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).