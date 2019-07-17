Lennar (LEN) Holder American Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Adi Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Adi Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $475,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $157.13. About 6.55M shares traded or 8.41% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 2.05M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ON TARGET FOR $100M SAVINGS AFTER CAA MERGER; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lennar: The Hope Train Derailed – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Lennar Tops Q2 Estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Analyst: Beware LEN Stock Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust reported 0.09% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Tortoise Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,309 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 27,374 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 12.73M shares. 25,000 were accumulated by Group. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 15,100 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd stated it has 470,385 shares. 1.12 million were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui. 19,774 are held by Capital Fund Management Sa. Sound Shore Management Inc Ct invested 2.47% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 133,153 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 58,665 shares. World Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 281,443 shares stake. Sun Life Fincl reported 0.01% stake.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 29 insider sales for $26.67 million activity. Another trade for 456 shares valued at $68,011 was made by Weaver Amy E on Tuesday, January 22. Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. 10,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $1.48M on Friday, January 25. The insider Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $16,971. Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of stock.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Recent Acquisitions by Google, Salesforce, and Intel Seem a Little Desperate – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Will Salesforce.com’s Gross Profits Be Impacted Due to Tableau Acquisition? – Forbes” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You Follow? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 436.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.