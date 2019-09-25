Lennar (LEN) Hit By Raymond James Upgrade. Has $61.0000 Target; Endurant Capital Management LP Cut Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position

Professional analysts at Raymond James’s equity research division raised Lennar (NYSE:LEN)‘s stock from a “Market Perform” to “Outperform” on Wednesday morning. The analysts at Raymond James have a target price of $61.0000 on LEN or 10.51% more upside.

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 16.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 15,033 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Endurant Capital Management Lp holds 73,503 shares with $6.27 million value, down from 88,536 last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.7. About 860,135 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Among 4 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.50’s average target is 5.80% above currents $82.7 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 3. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16M for 13.09 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased Senseonics Hldgs Inc stake by 500,000 shares to 1.50M valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped R1 Rcm Inc stake by 80,433 shares and now owns 830,809 shares. Liquidia Technologies Inc was raised too.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 2.97 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold Lennar Corporation shares while 166 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 261.79 million shares or 0.39% less from 262.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lodge Hill Capital Lc stated it has 2.85% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Utah Retirement owns 53,118 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.07% or 7,167 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 4,467 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt Comm invested in 0.06% or 78,524 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Adage Cap Prtn Group Inc Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 347,617 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 31,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 130,732 were reported by Cipher Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Calamos Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 38,550 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited Com reported 12,300 shares. Whittier Trust Com reported 1,802 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.05% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 117,462 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Lennar has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 1.00% above currents $55.2 stock price. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 17 by Susquehanna. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, March 28.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.80M for 10.45 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.35 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

