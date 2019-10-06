Lennar (LEN.B) Reaches $59.49 52-Week High; Codexis (CDXS) Sentiment Is 1.33

Codexis Inc (CDXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.24, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 61 hedge funds started new or increased positions, while 46 cut down and sold holdings in Codexis Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 41.53 million shares, up from 40.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Codexis Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 27 Increased: 37 New Position: 24.

The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) hit a new 52-week high and has $64.84 target or 9.00% above today’s $59.49 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $18.48 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $64.84 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.66 billion more. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 4.53 million shares traded or 33.95% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Also Elected to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. The company has market cap of $786.63 million. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable clients to perform chemistry screening. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Opaleye Management Inc. holds 7.58% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. for 1.35 million shares. Telemark Asset Management Llc owns 3.35 million shares or 7.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 3.08% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Connecticut-based Nantahala Capital Management Llc has invested 3.04% in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C., a Oklahoma-based fund reported 601,978 shares.

Analysts await Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 125.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Codexis, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Lennar has $7500 highest and $4700 lowest target. $60.45’s average target is 1.61% above currents $59.49 stock price. Lennar had 18 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. BTIG Research maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) rating on Thursday, October 3. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $7500 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Thursday, October 3 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Wednesday, September 25 to “Outperform”. JMP Securities maintained it with “Market Outperform” rating and $6500 target in Thursday, October 3 report. CFRA maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.48 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 9.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.