Lennar Corporation (LEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Both Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) are Residential Construction companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar Corporation 50 0.72 N/A 5.84 8.14 Meritage Homes Corporation 50 0.68 N/A 5.12 12.26

In table 1 we can see Lennar Corporation and Meritage Homes Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Meritage Homes Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Lennar Corporation. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Lennar Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Meritage Homes Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) and Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 6.6% Meritage Homes Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 6.7%

Risk & Volatility

Lennar Corporation has a 1.13 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Meritage Homes Corporation on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Lennar Corporation and Meritage Homes Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Meritage Homes Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

$53.89 is Lennar Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 9.07%. Competitively the average price target of Meritage Homes Corporation is $37.5, which is potential -39.58% downside. The data provided earlier shows that Lennar Corporation appears more favorable than Meritage Homes Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Lennar Corporation shares and 99.2% of Meritage Homes Corporation shares. Lennar Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, Meritage Homes Corporation has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennar Corporation 1.71% -1.06% -8.61% 2.52% -8.31% 21.51% Meritage Homes Corporation 15.48% 20.72% 21.65% 53.46% 47.96% 71.05%

For the past year Lennar Corporation has weaker performance than Meritage Homes Corporation

Summary

Meritage Homes Corporation beats Lennar Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. The company also offers real estate related financial services, including mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as personal lines, property, and casualty insurance products. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company sponsors, invests, and manages private equity vehicles, and provides asset management and other services to the vehicles and other third parties. Additionally, the company develops multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury under the Meritage Homes and Monterey Homes brand names. The company also provides warranty and customer services; and insurance and closing/settlement services for its homebuyers. It builds and sells homes in California, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 243 actively-selling communities. Meritage Homes Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.