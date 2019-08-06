Lennar Corporation (LEN-B) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Lennar Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Lennar Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Lennar Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lennar Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar Corporation N/A 40 6.51 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

Lennar Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Lennar Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Lennar Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.50 2.52

The rivals have a potential upside of 75.33%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lennar Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year Lennar Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Lennar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Lennar Corporation’s peers beat Lennar Corporation.