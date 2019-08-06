Lennar Corporation (LEN-B) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Residential Construction companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Lennar Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Lennar Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.50% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Lennar Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lennar Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.06%
|17.26%
|7.90%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Lennar Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lennar Corporation
|N/A
|40
|6.51
|Industry Average
|329.46M
|5.43B
|10.61
Lennar Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Lennar Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Lennar Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lennar Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.78
|2.50
|2.52
The rivals have a potential upside of 75.33%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lennar Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Lennar Corporation
|1.82%
|-0.71%
|-9.2%
|1.63%
|-11.26%
|21.29%
|Industry Average
|5.53%
|9.15%
|11.79%
|22.84%
|21.69%
|36.73%
For the past year Lennar Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Dividends
Lennar Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Lennar Corporation’s peers beat Lennar Corporation.
