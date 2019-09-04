Lennar Corporation (LEN-B) and Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Comparison side by side

Both Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B) and Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) compete on a level playing field in the Residential Construction industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar Corporation 40 0.73 N/A 5.83 6.51 Cavco Industries Inc. 145 1.66 N/A 7.44 23.83

Table 1 highlights Lennar Corporation and Cavco Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cavco Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Lennar Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Lennar Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cavco Industries Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cavco Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 9.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Lennar Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of Cavco Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Cavco Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennar Corporation 1.82% -0.71% -9.2% 1.63% -11.26% 21.29% Cavco Industries Inc. 10.05% 12.95% 40.91% 10.8% -14.12% 36.03%

For the past year Lennar Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cavco Industries Inc.

Summary

Cavco Industries Inc. beats Lennar Corporation on 11 of the 10 factors.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.