Lennar Corporation (LEN) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a company in the Residential Construction industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Lennar Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.65% of all Residential Construction’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Lennar Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.50% of all Residential Construction companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lennar Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar Corporation 0.00% 12.90% 6.60% Industry Average 6.06% 17.26% 7.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Lennar Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar Corporation N/A 49 8.14 Industry Average 329.46M 5.43B 10.61

Lennar Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Lennar Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Lennar Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 2.50 2.52

With average price target of $54.75, Lennar Corporation has a potential upside of 13.28%. The rivals have a potential upside of 75.33%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Lennar Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lennar Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lennar Corporation 1.71% -1.06% -8.61% 2.52% -8.31% 21.51% Industry Average 5.53% 9.15% 11.79% 22.84% 21.69% 36.73%

For the past year Lennar Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Lennar Corporation has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Lennar Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.27 which is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Lennar Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Lennar Corporation’s peers beat Lennar Corporation.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. The company also offers real estate related financial services, including mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as personal lines, property, and casualty insurance products. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company sponsors, invests, and manages private equity vehicles, and provides asset management and other services to the vehicles and other third parties. Additionally, the company develops multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.