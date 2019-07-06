Lennar Corp. (LEN) Share Price Rose While Ulysses Management Has Raised Position by $980,000; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Trimmed Its Holding in Tortoise Energy Infra (TYG) by $374,739 as Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (TYG) by 26.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 16,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,931 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 62,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 105,621 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.28. About 2.76 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 4,838 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.40B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 839,613 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 7.06M shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,528 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Optimum Investment Advisors owns 5,100 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Gmt holds 470,346 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 39,776 shares. 4,314 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Dsam Partners (London) stated it has 199,062 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Abrams Bison Invests Limited Com holds 10.65% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.95M shares. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Ci Invs accumulated 101,541 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.06% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Fdx holds 0.02% or 10,869 shares in its portfolio. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 17,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 2,735 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 51,260 are held by Rmb Cap Ltd Com. Advsrs Asset invested in 0.08% or 189,987 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited reported 292,416 shares. 26,809 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Limited Co. Citigroup reported 1,084 shares. Private Trust Na holds 0.05% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) or 10,880 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Stifel Finance reported 51,702 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Net Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 31,925 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 11,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De owns 4,917 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 55,875 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx owns 0.31% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 45,931 shares. 200 are owned by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Tn.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $7,141 activity. Another trade for 110 shares valued at $2,441 was bought by Paquette Jennifer.

