Lennar Corp. (LEN) Position Held by Ulysses Management Llc; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Private Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 2.72 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 1.21M shares traded or 24.19% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Stryker; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 21/03/2018 – REG-Stryker announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 12,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.32% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 16,700 shares. Hanseatic Services holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 3,404 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp owns 964,503 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. 12,570 were reported by First Hawaiian Bank & Trust. 298,815 are held by First Advsr Lp. Blackrock Inc reported 25.04M shares stake. Adage Capital Group Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.19% or 388,057 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo has 8,220 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Dean Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 0.52% or 18,059 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin Capital Ltd Liability owns 13,400 shares for 2.36% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 3,350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Old National State Bank In invested in 0.82% or 79,102 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $708.42M for 28.58 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 15,921 shares to 63,010 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59B shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN).