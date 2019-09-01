Lennar Corp. (LEN) Position Has Lifted by Ulysses Management Llc; Signalpoint Asset Management Trimmed Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holding as Stock Declined

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp. (LEN) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 218,819 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74M, up from 198,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ensign Group’s (ENSG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cboe Global’s (CBOE) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Embraer (ERJ) Reports Adjusted Loss in Q2, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hungary’s June output falls by 1.4% y/y, final data shows -stats – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hartford Financial (HIG) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts accumulated 24,904 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Co owns 2,221 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 54,272 are owned by Norinchukin Bancorp The. Greenhaven owns 9.35M shares or 8.16% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 475,870 shares. 12,700 were accumulated by Quantitative Management Ltd Co. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 273,325 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 7,746 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 5,503 shares. 4,594 were reported by Profund Advsr Lc. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 2,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs LP invested 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc has 0.14% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 8,083 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.31% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 40,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 3.95 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.25 million shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.