Lennar (Call) (LEN) Shares Declined While Apollo Management Holdings LP Lowered by $6.37 Million Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Family Capital Trust Co Has Decreased Stake by $5.14 Million

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Capital Trust Co sold 19,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 378,471 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.86M, down from 397,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Capital Trust Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $290.1. About 747,940 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct); 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – oneAudience Integrates Mobile-Driven Audiences in Adobe Analytics Cloud

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27M, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 1.38 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $414.94M for 9.55 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc (Call) by 1.15M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $22.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 3.78 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.61 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

