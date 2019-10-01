Lennar (Call) (LEN) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Lifted Holding by $36.00 Million; Andra Ap-Fonden Cut Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $4.05 Million as Stock Price Rose

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Andra Ap-Fonden sold 29,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 38,800 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.42 million, down from 67,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Andra Ap-Fonden who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 03/04/2018 – The surprise megahit from Disney and Marvel Studios has now earned $1.28 billion around the globe; 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 750,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.46M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 3.41M shares traded or 8.95% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 23/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Won’t Let Galaxy’s Edge Fail – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AAPL, DIS, BMY – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Media Blitz to Save “Star Wars” Land Has a Slow Start – Motley Fool” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Andra Ap-Fonden, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 52,500 shares to 154,400 shares, valued at $8.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gw Henssler Ltd reported 211,201 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Capital Com has 38,874 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 242,310 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Edgestream Partners Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,328 shares. Madison Inv Hldgs holds 115,151 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 1.33M shares. Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 63,760 shares. Amer Ser Inc holds 2,130 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Westwood Holding Gru holds 0.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 604,955 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 1.27M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt has 1,730 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). North Star Asset stated it has 91,206 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

