Lennar (Call) (LEN) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.37 Million as Share Value Rose; As Graco (GGG) Shares Rose, American International Group Cut Holding by $468,440

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 2.80 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Oper Chief Jon Jaffe to Added President Post; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 24/05/2018 – @grassosteve is looking to hit another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LEN; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN.B); 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Graco Inc (GGG) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 9,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 330,670 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38 million, down from 340,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Graco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 400,970 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.48; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Graco May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY NET SALES OF $406.3 MLN VS $340.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Graco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 28,595 shares to 199,328 shares, valued at $2.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 13,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $319,157 activity. Wordell Angela F had sold 2,500 shares worth $109,076 on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 10.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.48 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.26M for 24.08 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Graco Inc (GGG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on January 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why We Think Graco (NYSE:GGG) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Graco Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on January 29, 2019.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 3.60M shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $59.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.99 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).