Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Value Declined While Scout Investments Has Boosted Its Position; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Skytop Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE

Scout Investments Inc increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 2.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 66,169 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.79 million, up from 64,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $323.52. About 119,698 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17B and $5.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) by 12,997 shares to 510,446 shares, valued at $20.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,549 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

