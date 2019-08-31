Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Value Declined While S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.33 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Choate Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $302,895

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $310.09. About 209,816 shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options; 30/04/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 3,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS NOT DECIDED WHETHER POTENTIAL NEW MID-MARKET JET WOULD HAVE SINGLE-SOURCED OR DUAL-SOURCED ENGINES; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,726 shares to 19,783 shares, valued at $3.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,690 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.77 million for 49.38 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.