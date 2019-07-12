Lendingtree (TREE) Shareholder Pier Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $455,949; Riverbridge Partners Decreased Its Trupanion (TRUP) Stake by $1.17 Million

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, down from 26,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $427.51. About 75,529 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 36,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,208 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.82M, down from 458,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 74,884 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has risen 17.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct)

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 48,911 shares to 397,044 shares, valued at $7.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 13,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,482 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs reported 0.02% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Punch Assocs stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). American Interest Grp reported 19,792 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Mutual Of America Ltd reported 6,565 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma reported 21,975 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 60,000 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Llc holds 0.01% or 43,103 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 3,596 shares. Moreover, Diker Mngmt Ltd has 0.45% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 54,957 shares. Assetmark has 207 shares. Jackson Square Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 369,741 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Inc has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 719,275 shares.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Beyond Meat, Facebook, GrubHub, Dollar Tree, Crocs, Jaguar Health – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why LendingTree Stock Gained 35% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LendingTree Study Finds Seattle, Louisville and Indianapolis Rank Highest for Most Profitable Businesses – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “June’s flood of biotech IPOs continues with these 4 deals – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $9.08M for 157.17 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Trupanion, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reckitt Benckiser Group Adr (RBGLY) by 95,075 shares to 874,081 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI).