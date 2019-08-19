Lendingtree (TREE) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Shares Declined; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder Westend Advisors Cut Its Stake by $31.05 Billion

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 4,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 15,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 20,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $296.36. About 63,726 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 26.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America shareholder return tops double-digits; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Expense Fell 1% to $13.9B; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America delivers double-digit ROE for first time in years; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.63 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.69 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO RE-ELECT ALL 15 BOARD DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 47.19 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 122,101 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 14,026 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 2,940 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 7,850 shares in its portfolio. Jackson Square Ltd Liability invested in 369,741 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 11.64M shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 10,006 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc owns 6,565 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 185 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,854 shares. Stifel Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Point72 Asset Lp has invested 0.05% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Credit Suisse Ag holds 9,835 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc by 42,136 shares to 705,363 shares, valued at $39.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Children’s Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 35,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 26,242 shares. Loews stated it has 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Raymond James Associates accumulated 0.31% or 7.28M shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc invested in 152,000 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Co invested in 125,341 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc holds 5.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 1.20 million shares. Bridgecreek Inv has 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 9,950 shares. Moreover, Rockshelter Management has 2.16% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 225,655 shares. Georgia-based Earnest Lc has invested 0.06% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Intrust Natl Bank Na has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd has invested 1.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Us Bancshares De has invested 0.51% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Manatuck Hill Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.78% or 135,637 shares in its portfolio. 25,683 are held by Davis R M. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 164,799 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest. Grade Corp Bd Etf (LQD) by 27,492 shares to 154,544 shares, valued at $18.40B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Ipath Bbg Commodity Etn (DJP).