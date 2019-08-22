Lendingtree (TREE) Market Value Declined While Pier Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $1.81 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.04. About 213,051 shares traded or 14.40% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 1,299 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 25,422 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94M, down from 26,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $301.86. About 140,229 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 29/05/2018 – CompareCards Releases 2018 Credit Card Fee Report; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 Rev $770M-$790M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 20,229 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $25.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merchants Bancorp Ind by 33,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,792 shares, and cut its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $125,350 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 48.07 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.