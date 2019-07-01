Lendingtree (TREE) Holder S Squared Technology Lowered Its Position by $2.33 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Share Value Rose, Rr Advisors Upped Holding

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc (TREE) by 47.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 6,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,242 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 13,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $422.84. About 118,959 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2018 EBIT $145M-EBIT $150M; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.81 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.28. About 940,045 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,385 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Capital Impact Advisors Lc invested in 8,123 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 229,230 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 23,698 shares. Congress Asset Management Co Ma has invested 0.1% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 122,101 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 217,762 shares. 1,140 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). G2 Investment Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Liability holds 33,273 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.01% or 14,854 shares. Pier Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.39% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 25,422 shares. Ranger Mngmt Lp accumulated 57,180 shares. 400,770 are owned by Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ivory Coast and Ghana team up for greater share of chocolate wealth – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Giants Lose Out on Business Opportunities Amid Trade Tiff – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LendingTree Aims to Boost Fee Income, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s (NASDAQ:SONA) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 155.46 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability holds 8,365 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.12% stake. Gradient Invests Lc invested 0% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 32,653 shares. 143,366 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp reported 21,432 shares. Alps holds 6.58% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) or 37.92M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Com has 148,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rr Advsr Lc invested in 5.74% or 2.11 million shares. Hightower Svcs Lta holds 0.18% or 55,852 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Fmr invested 0% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Citigroup holds 1.25 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Things to Watch When Plains All American Pipeline Reports Q4 Results – Motley Fool” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Plains All American: What To Expect After A Successful Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marathon considers combining its Permian crude pipeline with Exxon-Plains JV – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks That Could Increase Their Dividends in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 154,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89 million shares, and cut its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put).