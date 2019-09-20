Lendingtree New (TREE) Stake Maintained by G2 Investment Partners Management Llc; Amica Retiree Medical Trust Cut Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Valuation Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,789 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, down from 28,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.13. About 7.92M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – UNITE GROUP PLC UTG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – JPMorgan Tells Clients to Sell Biotech It Helped Take Public; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Russian investment trust working to comply with US sanctions; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 65.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 21,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 55,035 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.12M, up from 33,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $325.89. About 21,878 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for March; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 2018; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Platinex Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Guess, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree, Chip stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rignet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) by 514,647 shares to 317,007 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 140,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,138 shares, and cut its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold TREE shares while 79 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 55.77% less from 22.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark State Bank Department holds 0.01% or 125 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 51,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 80,950 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Mirae Asset Glob Limited reported 0.12% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). 30,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Scout Inc reported 66,169 shares. Principal Grp invested in 32,318 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 706 shares or 0% of the stock. 225,189 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Cookson Peirce &, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,990 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 268,069 shares. Fmr Limited Liability holds 708,053 shares. Moreover, Group has 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 14,661 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Lp accumulated 75,000 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.71 billion for 12.41 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Singapore’s OCBC Becomes the First Bank to Join JP Morgan’s Blockchain Network – LearnBonds” published on September 20, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JP Morgan creates ‘Volfefe Index’ to track impact of Trump’s tweets – New York Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $122.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,298 shares to 6,681 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 50,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Llc has 1.22% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Twin Focus Ltd Liability Com holds 0.27% or 5,803 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thomasville National Bank, Georgia-based fund reported 88,169 shares. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fiduciary Mgmt Incorporated Wi reported 4.33M shares stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.07% or 47,421 shares. Moreover, Washington Tru has 2.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 405,088 shares. Windward Capital Co Ca holds 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 64,598 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 379,897 shares. 3.02 million are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Renaissance Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.97 million shares. 25,483 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,392 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.