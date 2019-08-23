Lendingtree New (TREE) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Cut Holding by $4.65 Million; As Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Declined, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lifted Position by $325,887

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 1,780 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $626,000, down from 15,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $307.75. About 30,291 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 108,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.52. About 13.67M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 28/03/2018 – Chesapeake Energy ‘not desperate to sell assets’ -CEO; 09/04/2018 – Maryland Public Television presents 14th annual Chesapeake Bay Week; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR. WEBB JAMES R also bought $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Nomura Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Pitcairn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Graham Cap Mgmt LP holds 50,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 216,343 shares. Cna holds 266,646 shares. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Suntrust Banks Inc holds 12,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. North Star Management owns 29,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.58 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 161,384 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 912,331 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Incorporated accumulated 163,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Corporation reported 51,000 shares.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 168,306 shares to 246,439 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,652 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 8,123 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 89,382 shares. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 3,768 shares. Whittier accumulated 200 shares. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,475 shares. 369,741 were accumulated by Jackson Square Partners Limited Liability. Jane Street Group Inc, New York-based fund reported 1,106 shares. Pnc Financial Grp reported 572 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Sheets Smith Wealth owns 2,217 shares. Polen Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,425 shares. The New York-based G2 Investment Prns Ltd Com has invested 3.6% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). California Employees Retirement System owns 14,026 shares.

