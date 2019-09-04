Lendingtree New (TREE) Shareholder Diker Management Has Cut Position by $6.25 Million as Shares Declined; Turtle Creek Asset Management Holding in Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Has Increased by $1.95 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 11,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 259,232 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.36 million, up from 248,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $122.05. About 1.48 million shares traded or 43.48% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.28% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update For February 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems February Delinquency Rate 5.6; 08/03/2018 Alliance Data To Participate At The Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 14/05/2018 – Alliance Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA 1Q CORE EPS $4.44, EST. $4.22; 19/03/2018 – Brands Must Show Loyalty To Earn Loyalty, According To Alliance Data’s New Consumer Study, ‘The Rules Of NextGen Loyalty’; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An Industry-leading 13th Time; 15/05/2018 – VIKING BOOSTED FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – REAFFIRMING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $302.76. About 176,420 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q EBIT $34M-EBIT $36M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 100,100 shares to 341,750 shares, valued at $45.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 15,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,850 shares, and cut its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT).

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tilray, Alliance Data Systems, and Applied Materials Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “41 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Apple, Guess, Abercrombie & Fitch, Dollar Tree, Chip stocks – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LendingTree Aims to Boost Fee Income, Expenses Increase – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Usatoday.com and their article: “Dow surges, ends higher after US delays China tariffs on cellphones, computers and more – USA TODAY” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree’s Q2 Report Is Likely to Be Messy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.01 million for 122.08 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.

