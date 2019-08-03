Lendingtree New (TREE) Shareholder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Stake by $2.41 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Banbury Partners Boosted Position by $4.16 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38 million shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 10,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $320.48. About 153,513 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 16/03/2018 – GCI Liberty, Inc. Reports 26.3% Stake In LendingTree; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Mortgage Products $73.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Sees 2Q Rev $193M-$200M; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EPS $2.12; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/03/2018 – LendingTree Study: The Cost of Bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE OF $770 – $790 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book Team with LendingTree to Empower Shoppers with Auto Lending Options

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup owns 77,073 shares. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 108,019 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 171,175 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc invested in 0.02% or 261 shares. Missouri-based Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.97% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). L & S Advisors holds 0.58% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 17,442 shares. 1,129 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com. Cibc World Markets holds 0.01% or 6,864 shares in its portfolio. Product Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.61% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 43,716 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,368 shares. The Colorado-based Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ithaka Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 4.83% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1,310 shares. Melvin Management Limited Partnership reported 4.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares to 221,678 shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 434,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 2,031 shares. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Llc owns 8 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru accumulated 95,099 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 9,902 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 217,762 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associate has 3,596 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.16% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1,855 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,106 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,636 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39M for 51.03 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.