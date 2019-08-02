Lendingtree New (TREE) Holder Diker Management Lowered Stake by $6.25 Million; Mengis Capital Management Increased Holding in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $496,620

Diker Management Llc decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 89.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc sold 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 2,105 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $6.66 during the last trading session, reaching $317.31. About 80,134 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s main type of ad, a comp table showing different insurance or mortgage providers, is commodified. Check out LendingTree, The Zebra, EverQuote, QuoteWizard, SelectQuote, Young Alfred… $QNST has no edge. And its sites don’t even show up high on search results anymore; 07/05/2018 – LendingTree Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – LendingTree Launches Credit Analyzer, a Free Credit and Debt Analysis Tool; 13/03/2018 – LendingTree Group Meeting Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 21; 21/04/2018 – DJ LendingTree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREE); 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.5% of LendingTree; 11/05/2018 – LendingTree, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Ovation Credit Services; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today

Mengis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 56.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc bought 279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $38.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1816.34. About 2.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – ‘Alexa’ has become a less popular baby name since Amazon launched Echo ‘Siri,’ Apple’s virtual assistant, has never been a popular name; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s director of applied science and Alexa Machine Learning Thursday highlighted new skills coming to Alexa; 06/04/2018 – Trump’s battle with Amazon raises post trauma; 29/03/2018 – According to Axios, President Trump wants to take on Amazon over its tax treatment; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 19/04/2018 – AMAZON ASSIGNED FIRST TIME IDR RATING OF A+ BY FITCH; 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helped Chinese businesses on Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 04/04/2018 – Jim Kerstetter: Very interesting scoop…Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner, sources say…

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.40M for 50.53 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors Likely to Shape Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Earnings in Q1 – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apache Opens Application for 2019-2020 Tree Grant Program – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oaktree Capital’s SPAC Oaktree Acquisition Corp prices $175 million IPO at $10 – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LendingTree +5.8% after forecast boost – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EQT, CPPIB to buy majority stake in Waystar – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce Incorporated reported 2,015 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,804 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 14,351 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv reported 1,140 shares stake. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 11.64M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 229,230 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 12,198 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Victory Cap has 0.27% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 343,010 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 15,000 shares. First Interstate Bank accumulated 0% or 22 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0.12% or 3,596 shares. Bamco invested in 0.19% or 128,325 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas invested in 585,666 shares or 5.43% of the stock. Highlander Cap Limited holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 1,780 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “This Analyst Sees Upside Potential In Alphabet, Twitter and Amazon – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Boot Barn and PVH – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 3 Stocks to Watch This Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 1.44M shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.27% or 1,132 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,207 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset reported 642 shares. Ww Invsts reported 3.92M shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. Halsey Associates Ct holds 3.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,423 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 2.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 100,501 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Retail Bank has invested 2.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 185 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 1.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Mngmt Lllp holds 5,278 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Llc holds 0.85% or 960 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,970 shares or 1% of the stock.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $179.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Cos Inc Com by 6,690 shares to 4,225 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.