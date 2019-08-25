Lendingtree New (TREE) Holder Bank Of America Has Trimmed Stake by $6.36 Million as Shares Declined; Intrust Bank Na Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $966,255

Intrust Bank Na increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 120.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na bought 8,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,950 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60 million shares traded or 6.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 21/05/2018 – Fidelity Puritan Adds Disney, Exits U.S. Bancorp; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 29/05/2018 – Disney Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 18,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The institutional investor held 76,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.81M, down from 94,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $298.66. About 140,447 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 05/04/2018 – DepositAccounts.com Releases 2018 Top 200 Healthiest Banks and Credit Unions in America; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 26/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC TREE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $786.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.41; 02/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Cities with the Highest Share of Cash-Out Refinance Borrowers; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Srs Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1.18 million shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,414 shares or 0.08% of the stock. L S Advisors invested 0.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Tennessee-based Capwealth Lc has invested 1.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Roberts Glore And Inc Il has 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,748 shares. Connors Investor Ser invested in 132,937 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp reported 29,808 shares stake. Gru One Trading Lp holds 51,449 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boltwood Management has 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Ipg Inv Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 151,802 shares stake. 286,800 were accumulated by Ci. Highland Capital Management Llc reported 117,433 shares stake. Moreover, Victory Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,205 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 465,124 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $98.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.57 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (DVYE).

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.39 million for 47.56 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor holds 0.47% or 9,768 shares in its portfolio. Timpani Cap Mgmt Llc has 11,625 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York stated it has 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Fmr Ltd Liability owns 712,587 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 15,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement has 5,344 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,636 were accumulated by Guggenheim Cap Ltd. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,481 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 561 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.16% or 6,475 shares. Pnc Service stated it has 572 shares. New York-based Davidson Kempner Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Trustmark Comml Bank Tru Department reported 0% stake.