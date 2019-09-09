Lendingtree New (TREE) Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $2.41 Million; Roundview Capital Has Cut Its Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $1.60 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 17/04/2018 – Encompass Health at Bank of America Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report; 05/03/2018 – Consumer discretionary overtook tech as the most crowded sector last month, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey shows; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: GROWTH PROSPECTS BIGGER IN BROKERAGE VS DERIVATIVES; 10/04/2018 – BofA to stop lending to some makers of military firearms -Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Alkermes’ Corporate Presentation to be Webcast at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Abaxis Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (TREE) by 40.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 6,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.21% . The hedge fund held 10,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 17,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Lendingtree Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $309.02. About 182,631 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Net $31.5M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Rev $181M; 27/04/2018 – LendingTree CEO Lebda Got $60 Million After Signing New Contract; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q EBITDA $31.7M; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Reports Record 1Q 2018 Results

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 8,056 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 354,863 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 146,634 shares. 397,314 are owned by Estabrook Mgmt. 3.40 million were accumulated by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Co. Profund Limited Company holds 0.3% or 227,599 shares in its portfolio. London Com Of Virginia invested in 68,157 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Macroview Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.1% or 16,352 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 301,047 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Long Island, a New York-based fund reported 322,717 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested 1.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Connable Office, a Michigan-based fund reported 187,288 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc owns 29,297 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Coe Management Lc reported 12,223 shares stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMD, BAC, FB, GE, DE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TREE shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Pnc Financial Services Gp holds 0% or 572 shares in its portfolio. 6,475 were accumulated by Advisory Svcs Net. Federated Inc Pa owns 9,248 shares. Bamco stated it has 128,325 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc owns 88 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura reported 1,390 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 2,014 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Polen Mgmt Lc reported 2,425 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.27% or 343,010 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 2,940 shares. Ameritas Investment holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 2,838 shares. Comerica Bancshares invested 0.01% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 5,053 shares.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 49.59% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.08 million for 124.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.59% negative EPS growth.