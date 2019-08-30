LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Reaches $310.09 After 3.00% Up Move; Citigroup (C) Has 0.94 Sentiment

The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.37% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $310.09. About 199,497 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 40.75% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 07/03/2018 LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for February; 10/05/2018 – LendingTree’s Consumer Debt Outlook Finds Americans On Pace to Amass a Collective $4 Trillion in Consumer Debt by the End of 20; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Revenue From Non-mortgage Products $107.6M; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree at Conference Call Hosted By Aliya Capital Today; 11/05/2018 – LENDINGTREE,: PACT TO BUY OVATION CREDIT SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 27/04/2018 – LENDINGTREE INC – CEO DOUGLAS LEBDA’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $59.6 MLN, INCLUDING $57.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud AlertsThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $4.10B company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $319.39 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:TREE worth $123.06M more.

Citigroup Inc (C) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 488 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 520 reduced and sold positions in Citigroup Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.78 billion shares, down from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Citigroup Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 75 to 84 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 57 Reduced: 463 Increased: 360 New Position: 128.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 27.64% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TREE’s profit will be $20.77M for 49.38 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 149.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold LendingTree, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 561 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 400 shares. 14,435 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated holds 0.02% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Limited Com holds 711 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 343,010 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 1,311 shares. Timpani Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 1.95% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 9,902 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 14,854 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 4,081 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 0% or 3 shares. Brown Advisory Inc accumulated 1,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1,000 shares. S Squared Technologies Limited Liability Corp owns 7,242 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for clients seeking loans and other credit offerings in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The firm offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit offerings. It has a 128.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $141.73 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 8.94 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Valueact Holdings L.P. holds 21.56% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. for 31.53 million shares. Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 12.16 million shares or 13.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fir Tree Capital Management Lp has 11.54% invested in the company for 2.17 million shares. The United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has invested 10.63% in the stock. Portland Investment Counsel Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 325,612 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.61% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 9.54M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.