LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Is At $432.68 Formed Wedge; Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Shaftesbury (LON:SHB), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Shaftesbury had 25 analyst reports since January 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, January 25 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Friday, February 15 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) earned “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, February 25. Citigroup downgraded Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) rating on Friday, January 25. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and GBX 872 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SHB in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 4. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 21 report. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Friday, February 8 with “Hold”. As per Monday, February 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) latest ratings:

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) formed wedge up with $462.97 target or 7.00% above today’s $432.68 share price. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) has $5.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $432.68. About 118,025 shares traded. LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has risen 35.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TREE News: 13/03/2018 – H&R Block, LendingTree partner to empower clients to improve their financial well-being; 24/04/2018 – LendingTree Study: Credit History and Debt Ratio are Biggest Constraints for Would-Be Homeowners; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree Study Reveals Which Places Buy the Oldest Used Cars; 26/04/2018 – LendingTree 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 30/05/2018 – LendingTree Study: Which Places Have the Most Student Debt?; 11/04/2018 – LendingTree Ranks Metros with the Most Fraud Alerts; 20/03/2018 – Des Moines, Pittsburgh and Buffalo Among Most Popular Cities for Millennial Homebuyers; 14/03/2018 – LendingTree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – LendingTree Releases Monthly Mortgage Offer Report for April; 21/03/2018 – LendingTree Launches Free Credit Monitoring Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold LendingTree, Inc. shares while 57 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 22.19 million shares or 99.80% more from 11.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Co holds 2,070 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 5,053 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,930 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.02% invested in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) for 217,762 shares. 258 are held by Toronto Dominion Savings Bank. 14,351 are owned by First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Company reported 6,475 shares stake. 11,625 are held by Timpani Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 57,180 shares. Northern Tru owns 126,875 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cap Impact Ltd Liability has invested 0.79% in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). Alps Advisors reported 1,714 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Among 4 analysts covering Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lendingtree Inc has $350 highest and $260 lowest target. $315’s average target is -27.20% below currents $432.68 stock price. Lendingtree Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold”. The stock of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $330 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS.

Analysts await LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 24.44% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.9 per share. TREE’s profit will be $8.76 million for 159.07 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by LendingTree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.30% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.18% or GBX 1.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 812.5. About 149,904 shares traded. Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.