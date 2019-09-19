LendingTree Inc. (TREE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) is a company in the Mortgage Investment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of LendingTree Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LendingTree Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.13% of all Mortgage Investment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has LendingTree Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree Inc. 0.00% 27.20% 11.60% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares LendingTree Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree Inc. N/A 360 107.08 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

LendingTree Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for LendingTree Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.67 1.40 2.54

LendingTree Inc. currently has an average target price of $395, suggesting a potential upside of 22.28%. As a group, Mortgage Investment companies have a potential upside of 97.50%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that LendingTree Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LendingTree Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingTree Inc. -22.06% -22.41% -16.21% 11.14% 40.75% 46.9% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year LendingTree Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LendingTree Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, LendingTree Inc.’s competitors have 0.60 and 0.60 for Current and Quick Ratio. better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Risk & Volatility

LendingTree Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.14. Competitively, LendingTree Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.95 which is 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LendingTree Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LendingTree Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to LendingTree Inc.’s peers.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. The company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various consumer insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; and SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.