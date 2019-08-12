LendingTree Inc. (TREE) and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Comparing side by side

Both LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) and Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) are Mortgage Investment companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingTree Inc. 359 4.29 N/A 3.01 107.08 Ally Financial Inc. 29 2.08 N/A 3.91 8.42

Demonstrates LendingTree Inc. and Ally Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ally Financial Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LendingTree Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. LendingTree Inc. is presently more expensive than Ally Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of LendingTree Inc. and Ally Financial Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingTree Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 11.6% Ally Financial Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

LendingTree Inc. has a 2.14 beta, while its volatility is 114.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for LendingTree Inc. and Ally Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingTree Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Ally Financial Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

LendingTree Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.50% and an $315 average price target. Meanwhile, Ally Financial Inc.’s average price target is $33, while its potential upside is 3.61%. The data provided earlier shows that Ally Financial Inc. appears more favorable than LendingTree Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.7% of LendingTree Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Ally Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.3% of LendingTree Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Ally Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingTree Inc. -22.06% -22.41% -16.21% 11.14% 40.75% 46.9% Ally Financial Inc. -3.46% 4.94% 10.7% 22.98% 20.24% 45.23%

For the past year LendingTree Inc. was more bullish than Ally Financial Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors LendingTree Inc. beats Ally Financial Inc.

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. The company offers tools and resources, including free credit scores that facilitate comparison shopping for these loans and other credit-based offerings. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans. In addition, it offers information, tools, and access to other products, including credit repair, through which consumers obtain assistance improving their credit profiles; debt relief services, through which consumers obtain assistance negotiating existing loans; and home improvement services, through which consumers have the opportunity to research and find home improvement professional services. Further, the company provides personal credit data, through which consumers gain insights into how prospective lenders and other third parties view their credit profiles; real estate brokerage services, through which consumers are matched with local realtors who assist them in their home purchase or sale efforts; and various consumer insurance products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. Additionally, it operates CompareCards, an online source for side-by-side credit card comparison shopping; and SimpleTuition, an online marketing platform for student loans. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ally Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides a range of financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States. It offers dealer financial services, including automotive finance and insurance products, mortgage finance, and corporate finance. The company also provides automotive finance services for consumers and automotive dealers, such as inventory financing and leasing for new and used vehicles; term loans, including real estate, automotive fleet financing, and transportation and equipment financing; and vehicle remarketing services, as well as vehicle service contracts (VCSs) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) waiver products. In addition, it offers retail automotive financing for new and used vehicles, and leasing for new vehicles; consumer finance protection and insurance products, such as VSCs, vehicle maintenance contracts (VMCs), and GAP products; and commercial insurance products. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Ally Bank provides savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, interest-bearing checking accounts, trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile banking, electronic bill pay, remote deposit, and electronic funds transfer. It also engages in the management of held-for-investment mortgage loan portfolio that includes the execution of bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.