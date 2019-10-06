LendingClub (LC) Reaches $11.62 52 Week Low; L & S Advisors Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Position By $1.73 Million

L & S Advisors Inc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 112.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. L & S Advisors Inc acquired 10,554 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The L & S Advisors Inc holds 19,903 shares with $3.27M value, up from 9,349 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $110.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $181.97. About 6.70 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue surges 65.6 pct

The stock of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) hit a new 52-week low and has $10.81 target or 7.00% below today’s $11.62 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.04 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $10.81 price target is reached, the company will be worth $72.80 million less. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 1.02 million shares traded or 44.10% up from the average. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 27/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 08/05/2018 – LENDINGCLUB 1Q NET REV. $151.7M, EST. $153.3M; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by LendingClub Corporation (LC); 25/04/2018 – Lending Club accused of duping borrowers over fees; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub’s quarterly loss widens on litigation expenses; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2Q Rev $162M-$172M; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2018 Loss $55M-Loss $70M; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB CORP – “INTENDS TO OPPOSE CLAIMS AND WORK TOWARDS AN EARLY RESOLUTION OF MATTER IN FEDERAL COURT”; 12/04/2018 – Bahman Koohestani Joins LendingClub from Clarivate Analytics; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LENDINGCLUB

L & S Advisors Inc decreased Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 22,922 shares to 10,432 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 24,056 shares and now owns 68,964 shares. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was reduced too.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nvidia (NVDA) Up 22.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NVDA Stock Rally May Soon Come to an End – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NVIDIA Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Nvidia Stock Is a Long-Term Winner, but Wait to Buy It – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA’s Gaming Business Could Get a Boost This Fall – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $186’s average target is 2.21% above currents $181.97 stock price. NVIDIA had 16 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. Benchmark reinitiated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Benchmark has “Buy” rating and $21000 target. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Sell” rating by DZ Bank on Friday, April 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 6 with “Overweight”. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Cascend. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 8,830 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.19% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 0.59% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Diversified Trust accumulated 7,896 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New York-based Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 140,583 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 2,086 are held by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 541,513 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Llc owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 57 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Court Place Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.16% or 2,548 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt New York invested in 1.18% or 75,397 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications holds 156,096 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Essex Financial Svcs Inc holds 0.18% or 3,744 shares. Sei Investments has invested 0.11% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The Company’s marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for clients and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics.

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:LC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LendingClub Corporation Common Stock has $1700 highest and $500 lowest target. $11’s average target is -5.34% below currents $11.62 stock price. LendingClub Corporation Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) on Wednesday, May 8 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LendingClub names ex-Alibaba exec to board – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palomar Holdings and Cohen & Company the only financial gainers, Atlanticus Holdings leads losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold LendingClub Corporation shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 217.21 million shares or 37.21% less from 345.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 159,100 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,872 shares. Morgan Stanley has 9.66 million shares. 1.47M are owned by Bancorp Of Mellon. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 48,570 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 17,873 shares. Geode Capital Llc has 5.12 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sg Americas has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 368,887 shares. The Massachusetts-based Harbourvest Partners Llc has invested 3.22% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Jane Street Gp Limited accumulated 209,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas has 1.65% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 25.69 million shares. 475,900 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 108,769 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 1.32M shares.