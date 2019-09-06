LendingClub (LC) Is At $13.56 Formed Wedge; Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RDCM) SI Decreased By 14.5%

Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDCM) had a decrease of 14.5% in short interest. RDCM’s SI was 57,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.5% from 67,600 shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s short sellers to cover RDCM’s short positions. The SI to Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.54%. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 464 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom

LendingClub Corporation (LC) formed wedge down with $12.61 target or 7.00% below today’s $13.56 share price. LendingClub Corporation (LC) has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 42,091 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has declined 24.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 26/04/2018 – FTC: LENDING CLUB MISLED PEOPLE ABOUT HIDDEN FEES; 25/04/2018 – U.S. regulator sues LendingClub over hidden fees; 25/04/2018 – FTC Charges LendingClub With Collecting Hidden Fees On Loans — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB REPORTS BAHMAN KOOHESTANI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFIC; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PROPOSES THAT LENDINGCLUB REVAMPS ITS TOP EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION STRUCTURE; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CALLS FOR LENDINGCLUB COST CUTS, SHARE BUYBACKS IN LETTER; 04/05/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against LendingClub Corporation; 12/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB NAMES BAHMAN KOOHESTANI AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – LENDINGCLUB: ALLEGATIONS IN FTC COMPLAINT LEGALLY UNWARRANTED; 25/04/2018 – U.S. FTC – CHARGED LENDINGCLUB WITH FALSELY PROMISING CONSUMERS LOANS WITH “NO HIDDEN FEES,”

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience monitoring solutions for communication service providers . The company has market cap of $128.15 million. The Company’s carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers solutions for next-generation networks, such as long term evolution, long term evolution advanced, voice over long term evolution, Internet protocol multimedia subsystem, voice over Internet protocol, universal mobile telecommunications service/global system for mobile communications, and mobile broadband.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LendingClub Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) for 12,579 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 452,700 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.52M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 204,137 shares. Allen Inv Management Lc holds 167,140 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 456,090 shares. Karp Cap holds 0.13% or 114,672 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Citadel Ltd Liability Corp reported 51,393 shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 73,209 shares. Harbourvest Ptnrs Lc has invested 2.71% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Parametric Portfolio Ltd Llc holds 60,546 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 203,076 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC).

Among 2 analysts covering LendingClub (NYSE:LC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LendingClub has $1700 highest and $500 lowest target. $11’s average target is -18.88% below currents $13.56 stock price. LendingClub had 3 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 8 report.

Analysts await LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.01 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. LC’s profit will be $871,681 for 339.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by LendingClub Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% EPS growth.