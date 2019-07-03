LendingClub (LC) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Shorts Increased By 9.77%

Analysts expect LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, LendingClub Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 878,444 shares traded. LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has risen 1.81% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LC News: 08/05/2018 – LendingClub Sees 2Q Rev $162M-$172M; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub’s quarterly loss widens on litigation expenses; 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts LendingClub Investors to the July 2, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub Intends to Oppose the Claims and Work Towards an Early Resolution of the Matter in Federal Court; 03/05/2018 – LendingClub Investors: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against LendingClub Corporat; 08/05/2018 – LendingClub 1Q Loss $31.2M; 09/05/2018 – QUARZ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LENDINGCLUB; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of LendingClub Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Charges Lending Club with Deceiving Consumers; 25/04/2018 – LendingClub sold users on loans with “no hidden fees,” but actually collected “hundreds or even thousands of dollars in hidden up-front fees from the loans,” the FTC said Wednesday

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) had an increase of 9.77% in short interest. AXAS’s SI was 2.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.77% from 1.89M shares previously. With 935,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s short sellers to cover AXAS’s short positions. The SI to Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s float is 1.4%. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.065. About 336,618 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 57.75% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 09/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP AXAS.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4 FROM $3.25; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 4Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. 4C; 15/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Borrowing Base Under Revolving Credit Facility Increased by $40M to $175M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXAS); 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 13/03/2018 Abraxas Announces 2017 Results

Since February 8, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,980 activity. 8,580 shares valued at $9,610 were bought by Schwartz Dirk A on Friday, February 8. Bommer Peter A. bought 8,580 shares worth $9,610. Krog George William Jr bought $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) on Friday, February 8. 8,580 shares valued at $9,610 were bought by Johnson Kenneth Wayne on Friday, February 8. WATSON ROBERT L G also bought $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares. Clarke Tod A bought $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) on Friday, February 8. WENDEL STEPHEN T also bought $9,610 worth of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Fin has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Financial Counselors accumulated 66,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 51,020 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 33,279 shares. Walthausen And Limited Liability reported 905,510 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 41,965 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 297,268 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 525,027 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Cap Management Limited Liability Co Delaware reported 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Brandywine Glob Invest Lc reported 1.28 million shares. The Illinois-based Rothschild Invest Il has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Arrowstreet Capital L P reported 132,258 shares. 11.49 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $174.38 million. The firm operates gas and oil assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

More notable recent Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS): Earnings To Drop Next Year – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AXAS) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Abraxas Announces Upcoming Conference Participation and Closing of Non-Op Bakken Sale – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Frontier Communications Corporation (FTR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LendingClub Corporation shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 345.94 million shares or 0.51% less from 347.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones holds 208,754 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested in 0% or 66,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 2.18 million shares. Paragon Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Moreover, Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 15,417 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 13.25 million shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc reported 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,400 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp owns 13,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 204,137 shares in its portfolio. 22,392 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 13.58M shares in its portfolio. 131,550 were accumulated by Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Company. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC).

Among 4 analysts covering LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. LendingClub Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Maxim Group. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Wedbush upgraded LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $500 target. Oppenheimer maintained LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $5 target. Wedbush maintained LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating.