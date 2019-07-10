LendingClub Corporation (LC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)

We are comparing LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub Corporation 16 9.67 N/A -0.28 0.00 Green Dot Corporation 62 2.45 N/A 2.19 21.70

Table 1 highlights LendingClub Corporation and Green Dot Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -23.5% -5.3% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

LendingClub Corporation has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Green Dot Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown LendingClub Corporation and Green Dot Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

LendingClub Corporation has a consensus target price of $4.81, and a -70.01% downside potential. Competitively Green Dot Corporation has a consensus target price of $86.67, with potential upside of 76.84%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Green Dot Corporation is looking more favorable than LendingClub Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of LendingClub Corporation shares and 89.6% of Green Dot Corporation shares. LendingClub Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Green Dot Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingClub Corporation -6.63% 4% -4.79% -2.31% 1.81% 28.52% Green Dot Corporation -24.89% -23.5% -36.35% -44.7% -34.66% -40.24%

For the past year LendingClub Corporation had bullish trend while Green Dot Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Green Dot Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors LendingClub Corporation.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.