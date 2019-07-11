LendingClub Corporation (LC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub Corporation 16 9.67 N/A -0.28 0.00 Dragon Victory International Limited 1 2.25 N/A 0.02 76.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) and Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -23.5% -5.3% Dragon Victory International Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for LendingClub Corporation and Dragon Victory International Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Dragon Victory International Limited 0 0 0 0.00

LendingClub Corporation’s average price target is $4.81, while its potential downside is -70.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.9% of LendingClub Corporation shares and 0.5% of Dragon Victory International Limited shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of LendingClub Corporation shares. Competitively, Dragon Victory International Limited has 73.98% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingClub Corporation -6.63% 4% -4.79% -2.31% 1.81% 28.52% Dragon Victory International Limited -7.14% -11.56% -4.41% -34.31% -66.58% -0.01%

For the past year LendingClub Corporation has 28.52% stronger performance while Dragon Victory International Limited has -0.01% weaker performance.

Summary

Dragon Victory International Limited beats LendingClub Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources. The company also offers business incubation services related to marketing, sales, strategic planning, and guidance and general resources in ancillary services, such as coordinating human resources, legal, accounting, operations, assisting with feasibility studies, and other types of services. Dragon Victory International Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.