LendingClub Corporation (LC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Both LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub Corporation 15 1.58 N/A -1.38 0.00 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.53 N/A 0.50 7.37

Table 1 demonstrates LendingClub Corporation and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

LendingClub Corporation has a 1.56 beta, while its volatility is 56.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. on the other hand, has 1.53 beta which makes it 53.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

LendingClub Corporation and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is LendingClub Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -19.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LendingClub Corporation and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 57.7%. LendingClub Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 1.39% -2.67% 3.69% -5.44% 14.78% 21.26%

For the past year LendingClub Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors LendingClub Corporation.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.