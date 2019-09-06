LendingClub Corporation (LC) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Contrasting side by side

Since LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub Corporation 15 1.64 N/A -1.38 0.00 Qiwi plc 17 0.00 N/A 1.02 21.65

In table 1 we can see LendingClub Corporation and Qiwi plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) and Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2% Qiwi plc 0.00% 15.8% 6.4%

Risk and Volatility

LendingClub Corporation is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.56 beta. Competitively, Qiwi plc’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Ratings

LendingClub Corporation and Qiwi plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Qiwi plc 0 0 0 0.00

LendingClub Corporation’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential downside is -19.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.9% of LendingClub Corporation shares and 82.8% of Qiwi plc shares. About 1.4% of LendingClub Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.73% of Qiwi plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4% Qiwi plc 7.17% 12.55% 60.36% 39.76% 39.14% 55.37%

For the past year LendingClub Corporation has weaker performance than Qiwi plc

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Qiwi plc beats LendingClub Corporation.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company provides payment services across physical, online, and mobile channels through a network of approximately 113,000 kiosks and 49,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Visa Qiwi Wallet and Qiwi Wallet, which are online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer systems that allow accountholders to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet in the online and mobile environment; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added products and services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.