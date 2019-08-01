LendingClub Corporation (LC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Credit Services company, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
LendingClub Corporation has 85.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 50.70% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand LendingClub Corporation has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has LendingClub Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|LendingClub Corporation
|0.00%
|-13.50%
|-3.20%
|Industry Average
|24.60%
|26.60%
|10.04%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares LendingClub Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|LendingClub Corporation
|N/A
|16
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.08B
|4.39B
|17.71
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for LendingClub Corporation and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|LendingClub Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.43
|3.68
|2.67
$7.88 is the consensus price target of LendingClub Corporation, with a potential downside of -45.28%. The potential upside of the rivals is 87.77%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, LendingClub Corporation make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LendingClub Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|LendingClub Corporation
|-1.34%
|-4.65%
|-6.16%
|-4.65%
|-24.97%
|12.4%
|Industry Average
|5.75%
|8.04%
|16.89%
|27.55%
|29.77%
|34.35%
For the past year LendingClub Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.
Volatility and Risk
LendingClub Corporation is 56.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.56. Competitively, LendingClub Corporation’s peers are 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.
Dividends
LendingClub Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
LendingClub Corporation’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors LendingClub Corporation.
LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
