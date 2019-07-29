LendingClub Corporation (LC) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) Comparing side by side

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub Corporation 16 1.80 N/A -0.28 0.00 Green Dot Corporation 59 2.49 N/A 2.19 21.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LendingClub Corporation and Green Dot Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has LendingClub Corporation and Green Dot Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -23.5% -5.3% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Volatility & Risk

LendingClub Corporation’s 1.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 55.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Green Dot Corporation has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for LendingClub Corporation and Green Dot Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Green Dot Corporation 0 1 6 2.86

LendingClub Corporation’s downside potential is -46.10% at a $7.88 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Green Dot Corporation is $86.67, which is potential 74.49% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Green Dot Corporation looks more robust than LendingClub Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LendingClub Corporation and Green Dot Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.9% and 89.6%. About 0.8% of LendingClub Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% are Green Dot Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingClub Corporation -6.63% 4% -4.79% -2.31% 1.81% 28.52% Green Dot Corporation -24.89% -23.5% -36.35% -44.7% -34.66% -40.24%

For the past year LendingClub Corporation has 28.52% stronger performance while Green Dot Corporation has -40.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Green Dot Corporation beats LendingClub Corporation.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.