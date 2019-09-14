LendingClub Corporation (LC) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Comparing side by side

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) and 360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LendingClub Corporation 15 1.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 360 Finance Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights LendingClub Corporation and 360 Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us LendingClub Corporation and 360 Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LendingClub Corporation 0.00% -13.5% -3.2% 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LendingClub Corporation and 360 Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LendingClub Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

LendingClub Corporation’s average target price is $11, while its potential downside is -26.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.9% of LendingClub Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.1% of 360 Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of LendingClub Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LendingClub Corporation -1.34% -4.65% -6.16% -4.65% -24.97% 12.4% 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74%

For the past year LendingClub Corporation has 12.4% stronger performance while 360 Finance Inc. has -30.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors LendingClub Corporation beats 360 Finance Inc.

LendingClub Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans and lines of credit. The company also offers investors an opportunity to invest in a range of loans based on term and credit characteristics. It serves investors, such as retail investors, high-net-worth individuals and family offices, banks and finance companies, insurance companies, hedge funds, foundations, pension plans, and university endowments. LendingClub Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.